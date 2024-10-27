2 men accused of trying to rob TV cameraman formally charged

DAYTON — Two men accused of trying to rob a television cameraman in downtown Dayton earlier this month have been formally charged.

Billith Joshua Lane, 58, and Christian Douglas Morrow, 25, were both indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on one felony count of robbery with physical harm, according to Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck. Jr.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the incident happened on October 17 on the corner of East Fifth and South Main Streets around 5:16 p.m.

The cameraman is not affiliated with News Center 7. He was covering a story with a reporter in Dayton.

Morrow allegedly tried to take the video camera and tripod. He was in a brief struggle with the videographer when Lane allegedly hit the victim with his cane, Heck said.

The suspects ran away. Police found and arrested them.

“These defendants outrageously robbed a TV news cameraman in broad daylight. They needlessly attacked the victim, sending him to the hospital. Such acts of violence demand they be held accountable,” said Heck.

Online jail records indicate both suspects are in Montgomery County Jail on $10,000 bond.

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

