Do you recognize them? Police looking for men accused of trying to rob TV cameraman

DAYTON — Police need help identifying two men accused of trying to rob a television cameraman in downtown Dayton on Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This cameraman is not affiliated with News Center 7.

The incident occurred on the corner of East Fifth Street and South Main Street around 5:16 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The spokesperson said the suspects are two white males who appear to be in their 30s and 60s.

“We are grateful that the victim was not seriously harmed in this incident,” the spokesperson said.

Detectives from the Violent Offender Unit are investigating the incident.

Anyone with video, pictures, or can help identify either suspect is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-COPS (2677). To remain anonymous, use Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or online at miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



