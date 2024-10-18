Car reportedly rams into police cruiser; large search underway for driver

DAYTON — Police are currently looking for a person who’s accused of ramming into a cruiser in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is heading to the scene. He’ll break down the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> PHOTOS: Large search underway at apartment building after reports of cruiser rammed by another car

A county-wide call for assistance was put out around 1:30 p.m. after a person allegedly rammed into a police cruiser in the area of W. Siebenthaler and Salem Avenues, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the cruiser was hit, the driver ran from the scene toward an apartment complex on Wentworth Avenue.

Police are currently at the scene, searching for the individual.

The county-wide call for assistance has since been canceled.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 44 Wentworth Avenue Cruiser rammed, police assistance

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



