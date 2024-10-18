Car reportedly rams into police cruiser; large search underway for driver

DAYTON — Police are currently looking for a person who’s accused of ramming into a cruiser in Dayton.
A county-wide call for assistance was put out around 1:30 p.m. after a person allegedly rammed into a police cruiser in the area of W. Siebenthaler and Salem Avenues, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
After the cruiser was hit, the driver ran from the scene toward an apartment complex on Wentworth Avenue.
Police are currently at the scene, searching for the individual.
The county-wide call for assistance has since been canceled.
