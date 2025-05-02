Driver leaves scene after rollover crash in Preble County, OSHP says

PREBLE COUNTY — State troopers are looking for a driver after they left the scene of a rollover crash in Preble County.
Medics and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Dayton post were dispatched at 3:15 a.m. to State Route 732 near the Preble/Butler County line on reports of a crash.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that when state troopers arrived, they found a vehicle on its top.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that the driver left the scene. The vehicle is off the road.
No roads are closed.
The crash remains under investigation.
