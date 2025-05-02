Former UD head coach named general manager of NBA team

PHOENIX — A former University of Dayton men’s basketball coach has been promoted to general manager of an NBA team.

The Phoenix Suns announced that former UD head coach Brian Gregory has been named the team’s new general manager, according to a team spokesperson.

He joined the Suns front office in 2023 and recently served as the vice president of player programming.

“Brian has been a valuable member of our front office, playing an integral role in drafting and developing our young players,” said Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns. “I am excited for him to step into the role of general manager. He is a brilliant basketball mind, and he will transform and elevate our team.”

Gregory served as head coach at Dayton from 2003-2011 after being an assistant to Tom Izzo at Michigan State from 1999-2003.

Ishbia played at Michigan State from 1999-2002

He led the Flyers to two NCAA Tournament appearances (2004, 2009), including a 68-60 win over West Virginia in the First Round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament on March 20, 2009. It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 1990.

UD won the 2010 NIT championship.

Gregory was the men’s basketball head coach at Georgia Tech (2011-16) and South Florida (2017-23).

Phoenix went 36-46 this past season and missed the playoffs.

They fired coach Mike Budenholzer after one season.

OFFICIAL: The Phoenix Suns today announced changes to its front office. Brian Gregory has been named general manager and James Jones will transition to the role of senior advisor.



