Overturned semi closes all lanes on major interstate

SHELBY COUNTY — An overturned semi has closed a major interstate in the Miami Valley.
State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 10:35 p.m. Thursday on reports of an overturned semi on Interstate 75 Southbound near State Route 47 in Shelby County, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
iWitness7 reporter Mindy Terry sent a couple of photos.
They show an overturned semi at the Sidney city line on I-75 SB.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a wrecker is at the scene.
There is no word on when I-75 will be reopened.
We will update this developing story.
