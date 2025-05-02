Overturned semi closes all lanes on major interstate

SHELBY COUNTY — An overturned semi has closed a major interstate in the Miami Valley.

State troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 10:35 p.m. Thursday on reports of an overturned semi on Interstate 75 Southbound near State Route 47 in Shelby County, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

iWitness7 reporter Mindy Terry sent a couple of photos.

They show an overturned semi at the Sidney city line on I-75 SB.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a wrecker is at the scene.

There is no word on when I-75 will be reopened.

We will update this developing story.

Overturned semi on I-75 SB in Shelby Co Photo contributed by Mindy Terry (iWitness7 Reporter) (Mindy Terry (iWitness7 Reporter) /Mindy Terry (iWitness7 Reporter))

