Thousands gather in Oregon District for 2024 Hauntfest

DAYTON — Police are posted as thousands gather for one of the busiest nights in the Oregon District.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson explains the process for people to get into Hauntfest tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Thousands of people dressed in Halloween costumes for one of the busiest nights of the year in the Oregon District.

Organizers say the 38th annual Hauntfest is the Oregon District Business Association’s Super Bowl.

“It’s our biggest fundraiser,” said Kait Laughlan. “(It) pays for a lot of events we do down here throughout the year.”

Hauntfest goes until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Dayton Police have closed off traffic on E. 5th Street between Wayne Avenue and Patterson Boulevard.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



