Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Kettering

KETTERING — Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in Kettering early Sunday morning.
Around 1:30 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of Miriam Drive on reports of a structure fire.
A Kettering Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed that crews are responding to a “working incident” at this location.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story,
