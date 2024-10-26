Jim Donovan, ‘Voice of the Cleveland Browns,’ dies at 68

CLEVELAND — Legendary play-by-play announcer and the “Voice of the Cleveland Browns” Jim Donovan has passed away at 68.

Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam call Donovan’s passing difficult for them and the entire organization.

“His impact as the Voice of the Browns for 25 years is immeasurable as he touched the lives of our fans each and every Sunday with his love for the Browns and his brilliance at his craft,” they said.

Donovan was first named the radio “Voice of the Cleveland Browns” in 1999 and completed his 25th season with the team in 2023.

In a letter to Browns fans at the end of the 2024 preseason, Donovan announced he would be stepping away from the Browns Radio Network to focus on his battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a disease he was first diagnosed with in 2000 and that had returned in an aggressive manner.

In September, he was inducted into the 2024 Class of Browns Legends.

In a social media post, the Browns remembered Donovan for the joy and love he had for the city.

“His steady presence on the radio for Browns games and on television for nightly news made it feel like he was an extended family member for all those that tuned in. His signature calls will be forever embedded in Browns history,” the team wrote.

From his first to his final call and all the memorable moments in between, The Voice will echo for generations to come.

