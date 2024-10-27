Flames visible from major interstate as firefighters battle large Indiana fire

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Firefighters responded to a large fire in Indiana Saturday night.

The fire was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the 900 block of North Pennsylvania Street, according to Indianapolis TV station WTHR.

Flames were visible from Interstate 65 in Downtown Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire was ripping through the HVAF building, which houses veterans and families, WTHR reports.

When firefighters arrived, they began fighting the flames, WXIN TV reported.

We will update this story.

