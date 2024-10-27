Police investigating possible shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a possible shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Just after 5:50 a.m., officers and medics were dispatched to the 200 block of East Bruce Ave on reports of a shooting.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that medics were cleared to enter the scene.

It is unclear how many people were shot, if any. Details on any injuries were not immediately available.

No suspect information was available at this time.

This is a developing story.

