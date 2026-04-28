Man who set kitten on fire learns punishment

DAYTON — A man who set a kitten on fire has learned how long he will spend behind bars.

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Eric Wiliams was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to cruelty to a companion animal and possession of criminal tools, according to court documents.

He will get credit for the 303 days he spent in jail.

News Center 7 previously reported that on July 7, 2024, Dayton officers were called to the intersection of Richmond and Kenwood Avenues on reports of a fight in progress.

When they got to the scene, they found two people arguing.

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The individuals were separated, and one of them was “extremely upset about his neighbors for burning a kitten.”

Officers found the kitten near a home on Kenwood Avenue, and it appeared to be burnt all over its body.

An empty gas can was found on the porch of that home.

The second person involved in the fight told police that she did not know exactly what happened, but claimed to have seen an object on fire run across the yard while she was in her home.

She claimed to have dumped water on the kitten to try to put the flames out.

She said that her boyfriend, Williams, was outside near the home when she saw the fire.

Williams told police that he was on the porch and the kitten was following him. He then got his pit bull.

Williams said he got frustrated when the dog began licking and playing with the kitten.

The kitten, whose name is Joffrey, was brought to the Humane Society in critical condition.

After a lengthy recovery and the removal of his ears, he was adopted by a vet tech who helped treat him.

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