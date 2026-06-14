Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of region

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the region.

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A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, Union, and Warren Counties in Ohio, and Union and Wayne Counties in Indiana.

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The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. tonight.

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