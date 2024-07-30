Humane Society provides update on kitten seriously injured after being set on fire

DAYTON — A kitten is fighting for his life after being set on fire in Dayton earlier this month, according to a spokesperson from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

The incident happened near Richmond Avenue and Kenwood Avenue on July 7.

Dayton police were called to the area on reports of a fight and found two people arguing when they arrived, News Center 7 previously reported.

Officers learned the people were arguing because someone set a kitten that was set on fire.

Crews found the kitten near a home on Kenwood Avenue and it appeared to be burnt all over its body. An empty gas can was found on the porch of that home, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Eric Williams, 21, was arrested on scene.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Williams on one felony count of cruelty to companion animals and one misdemeanor count of arson on July 17, News Center 7 previously reported.

“While the courts deal with him, we have a more pressing situation at hand: saving the life of the innocent kitten who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” the spokesperson said.

The kitten, whose name is Joffrey, was brought to the Humane Society in critical condition.

The spokesperson said he was suffering from severe burns and large wounds.

The team worked to help Joffrey, but he was later transferred to The Ohio State University Veterinary Center for specialized care.

Joffrey has undergone two surgeries, but the care team expects more to follow.

The spokesperson said he has also developed a “severe infection that is resistant to treatment,” and is on strong antibiotics.

Joffrey will be at Ohio State for at least another three weeks.

The spokesperson said the Humane Society has spent around $3,000 on Joffrey’s medical expenses.

“We do this because we believe in second chances and want to see this amazing and resilient kitten fully heal,” the spokesperson said.

Joffrey is showing “remarkable strength,” despite his pain and injuries.

To help support Joffrey’s recovery, donate to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s Rescue Fund at www.hsdayton.org/fire.

“Although he isn’t out of the woods yet, we are becoming more hopeful each day, and with your support, we will continue to do everything possible to save this kitten’s life,” the spokesperson said.

Williams is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail and is expected to appear in court on August 8.

