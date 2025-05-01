Local sergeant found under the influence while on duty resigns

BELLEFONTAINE — A police sergeant found to be under the influence of alcohol while on duty has resigned.

Bradley Staley has resigned his position as sergeant from the Bellefontaine Police Department, according to Chief Christopher Marlow.

“Recent events involving Bradley P. Staley led to his being placed on administrative leave pending disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the contract,” Chief Marlow said. “This was directly related to his violation of Bellefontaine Police policies, rules, regulations, and the pending proceedings regarding applicable criminal charges surrounding his on-duty arrest for Operating a Vehicle while under the Influence.”

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers found Staley under the influence of alcohol on April 24.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called to conduct an independent investigation.

Deputies conducted a sobriety test and a breathalyzer test on Staley, which confirmed his impairment, Chief Marlow said at the time.

Staley resigned his position with the Bellefontaine Police Department before his disciplinary hearing.

