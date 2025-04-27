Local sergeant found under the influence of alcohol while on duty

BELLEFONTAINE — A police sergeant was found under the influence while on duty, according to Bellefontaine Police Chief Christopher Marlow.

On April 24, Sergeant Bradley Staley was found under the influence of alcohol by other officers. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called in to conduct an independent investigation, according to Marlow.

Deputies conducted a sobriety test and a breathalyzer test on Staley, which confirmed his impairment, Marlow says.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, but charges against Staley are expected, including operating a vehicle while impaired.

Staley has been placed on administrative leave and the city has started the process of terminating his employment with the police department, Marlow says.

“We recognize that incidents such as this constitute a breach of public trust, for which there is never an excuse,” Marlow said in part. “As public servants, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity and trust, and we have fallen short of that in this instance - for that we are deeply sorry.”

