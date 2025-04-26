Local high school student opens produce store

SPRINGFIELD — A Shawnee High School senior held the grand opening for his market Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson speaks with AJ Mathews about his store LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mathews Family Farm Market opened near Springfield-Xenia Road in Springfield.

Mathews began selling produce at the age of 14 from his parents’ driveway. He says it was just something he loved to do.

Four years later, he leased some land and a greenhouse to start his own business.

“It’s just taking one of my hobbies and trying to make some extra cash with it,” Mathews said.

Mathews Family Farm Market is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We try to offer best produce and best prices to our community. Our whole thing is helping our community out,” Mathews said.

Mathews says he plans on attending Clark State in the fall to pursue a degree in Agricultural Business.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group