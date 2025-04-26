Restaurant employee punched in face over missing chicken tender

SEATTLE, Washington — A restaurant employee in Seattle was punched in the face over a missing chicken tender.

A 29-year-old man is recovering after he was punched in the face while working at a chicken restaurant in a Seattle neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle Police are now looking for three suspects who were asked to leave the restaurant for harassing customers and using slurs.

On April 22, around 10:54 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of East Pike Street on reports of an employee being punched.

Witnesses told officers that three men, with at least one described as in his 20s, were in the restaurant eating chicken while harassing other customers.

One of the witnesses who sat nearby was antagonized by the group of men who growled, barked and called them names while the witness tried to eat, according to police.

The witness told officers that they felt this was due to their sexual orientation.

A manager reportedly told the men to stop or they’d be forced to leave.

The 29-year-old employee was working at the counter and saw the suspects getting into verbal disagreements with customers.

According to the employee, the suspects approached the counter and said they were missing a chicken tender, which led to an argument with the employee about whether it had already been eaten.

One suspect then reportedly called the employee a homophobic slur.

During the investigation, officers learned that a manager had told the three men to leave, and the employee started guiding them toward the exit.

During this interaction, one of the suspects reportedly said, “Don’t touch my boy like that,” and a fight began.

This led to the employee getting punched in the face by another suspect. The employee ended up with a cut above his left eye, which was also swollen shut, according to police.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects, and are still looking for them, according to Seattle Police.

©2025 Cox Media Group