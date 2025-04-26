Some community members unhappy with recent policy changes at local swim club

TROY — A local swim club has a new owner who plans on enforcing some rules that some people aren’t happy about.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00 p.m., the Splash and Smash Swim and Pickleball Club in Troy was going to sit empty this summer if a new owner did not take interest in the business.

TRENDING STORIES:

The manager at Splash and Smash Club, Erica Simister, said that new ownership saved the pool from going out of business when they bought it three weeks ago.

“If he didn’t take it on, who knows what would have happened. It would been dilapidated and an eyesore,” Simister said.

Simister told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins that the new owner has a big project ahead of him.

“Every pipe had busted over winter. So, every pipe has been replaced, all of the restroom facilities, all of the toilets and sinks and things had to be replaced,” Simister said.

But they didn’t just do new renovations, they also made some changes to prices for seniors.

Originally, members could purchase senior passes as a part of the family pass, but that option has since been removed.

“We made some adjustments to that rule. So it was abused in the past. We had like 35-year-old parents with 38-year-old grandparents,” Simister said.

Management let the community know about the changes through a post on Facebook, and some people were upset about the change in policy for grandparent pricing.

One woman commented on the post, stating she was a 38-year-old step-grandmother and the policy change affects her.

According to Simister, the swim club is family-friendly, but the policy change is to help keep doors open.

“He’s going to take a loss on this year. And he is doing that out of consideration of the community. One needs to be sure because up until 25 days ago, this wasn’t going to open again,” Simister said.

The new owner also plans to expand the business by transforming the lot into a sports complex for the community.

They will start by adding indoor and outdoor pickleball courts and a volleyball area behind the pool.

They’re preparing for an open house on May 17.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group