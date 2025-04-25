UPDATE: Driver dead after vehicle goes airborne from I-70, OSHP says

CLARK COUNTY — UPDATE @7:30 a.m.

A driver is dead after a vehicle went airborne from Interstate 70 and landed in a creek Friday morning.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz is at the scene.

State troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 6:20 a.m. to Interstate 70 between State Route 235 and I-675 on initial reports of a crash.

They searched for minutes and found a vehicle that ended up in the creek.

OSHP Sergeant Brian May told Hershovitz that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-70, drove off the right side of the road, went airborne, and landed in the Mad River Creek.

He said the driver was dead when they arrived at the scene.



