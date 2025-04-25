Local community hosts annual city-wide garage sale

CENTERVILLE — A local community is holding its annual city-wide garage sale.

The City of Centerville is holding its citywide garage sale through Saturday.

They said on social media that they are gearing up for more than 200 sales.

It runs from 8 a.m. and must end by 8 p.m., the city said on its website.

Items for sale include clothes, toys, camping gear, and furniture.

The garage sale is going on throughout the city.

