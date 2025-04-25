Pilot who performed at Dayton Air Show dies in plane crash

DAYTON — A pilot known for his aerobatic stunts at air shows nationwide, including here in Dayton, has died.

Rob Holland, 50, was killed in a plane crash at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia on Thursday, his company, Rob Holland Aerosports, said on social media.

Holland performed at last year’s Dayton Air Show.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Holland was in his custom-built aerobatic aircraft coming in for a landing when it crashed.

Holland was the only person on board.

“Tragically, in that loss, we lost a great friend to the Air Force and an airman and a legend of air power, and on behalf of all of Joint Base Langley Eustace, all the friends and family of the pilot,” said Colonel Matt Altman, Langley Air Force Base. “I just want to offer our deepest, deepest condolences to the family, the friends, all who loved and respected him.

Dayton Air Show spokesperson Sheila Wallace told News Center 7 they were saddened by Rob Holland’s death.

“He performed at the Dayton Air Show several times, most recently last summer,” she said. “He was an exceptional performer who was loved and respected by everyone. He will be missed.”

Holland had a two-decade-long career as a full-time airshow pilot.

The FAA is investigating the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Defense Department.

