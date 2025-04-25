School employee placed on leave as school, law enforcement investigate allegations

SPRINGFIELD — An employee of Northeastern Local School District has been placed on administrative leave as the school and law enforcement look into allegations, according to a letter sent to families in the NELSD.

“The Northeastern Local School District is aware of allegations involving a staff member and student,” the statement said. “As soon as this matter was brought to the attention of district leadership, it was immediately reported to law enforcement, and an official investigation is now underway.”

The school says that the incident is under investigation and that they have not yet verified any of the allegations.

The employee was placed on leave out of caution, the school says, and is not currently allowed on district property.

“I understand that this situation is concerning for families to hear. While we are limited in what we can share, please know we are handling this with the utmost seriousness and care,” the statement said.

