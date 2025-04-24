Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crashes through barrier on I-70 causing backups in both directions

By WHIO Staff
Semi crashes through median wall on I-70 (OHGO)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Traffic delays are expected after a semi crashed and went through the median wall on Interstate 70.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported shortly before 1:50 p.m. on I-70 near State Route 4.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video from an Ohio Department of Transportation camera shows that the semi is on its side, lying in eastbound and westbound lanes.

Eastbound traffic is blocked. One westbound lane is open.

We’re working to learn more about the crash and if anyone was hurt.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read