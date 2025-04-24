TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi crashes through barrier on I-70 causing backups in both directions

CLARK COUNTY — Traffic delays are expected after a semi crashed and went through the median wall on Interstate 70.

The crash was reported shortly before 1:50 p.m. on I-70 near State Route 4.

Video from an Ohio Department of Transportation camera shows that the semi is on its side, lying in eastbound and westbound lanes.

Eastbound traffic is blocked. One westbound lane is open.

We’re working to learn more about the crash and if anyone was hurt.

