2 local elementary schools to close after this school year

WEST CARROLLTON — Two local elementary schools will close their doors for good.

West Carrollton City Schools announced on Wednesday that Harold Schnell and Harry Russell Elementary Schools will close their doors at the end of the school year, according to a social media post.

The school district said it will open its brand-new elementary school next fall.

The new building will host second through fourth-grade students.

The district will also host an open house event at both elementary schools.

We will update this story.

