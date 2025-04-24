NFL Hall of Famer dies at 67 after ALS battle

CHICAGO — NFL fans are mourning the death of a Hall of Famer.

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael died Wednesday after a yearslong battle with ALS, a family spokesperson told CBS News Chicago.

He was 67 years old.

McMichael, also known as “Mongo,” signed with the Bears in 1981.

He was a key member of Chicago’s 1985 Super Bowl championship team. His last season with the Bears came in 1993.

McMichael announced in April 2021 that he had been diagnosed with ALS.

Jarrett Payton, the son of Hall of Famer Walter Payton, announced McMichael’s death on social media. His dad and McMichael were teammates with the Bears during the 1980s.

“With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with #ALS, surrounded by loved ones,” Payton wrote on X. “I’m grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family in your prayers.”

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a neurodegenerative neuromuscular disease that results in the progressive loss of motor neurons that control voluntary muscles, according to WebMD. The affected muscles are responsible for chewing, speaking, walking, and breathing.

“It’s a cruel irony that the Bears’ Ironman succumbed to this dreaded disease,” said Bears chairman George H. McCaskey. “Yet Steve showed us throughout his struggle that his real strength was internal, and he demonstrated on a daily basis his class, his dignity, and his humanity. He is at peace now. We offer our condolences to Misty, Macy, the rest of Steve’s family, his teammates, and countless friends and fans of a great Bear.”

He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August 2024.

McMichael did not make the trip due to his health. He received his Hall of Fame bust and gold jacket at his Illinois home surrounded by his family and former teammates.

