Man charged in 2022 deadly shooting connected to rap video, prosecutors say

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man is facing formal murder charges after a deadly shooting in 2022 that prosecutors believe is connected to a rap video, according to our news partners, WCPO-9 TV.

Ronell Scott, 24, is accused of killing TreShawn Smith, 20, in Lockland on Oct. 22, 2022.

Scott was indicted on purposeful murder, murder, aggravated murder and felonious assault, according to WCPO-9.

A warrant has been issued for Scott’s arrest.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office believes Scott drove by and shot Smith in the head while he was hanging out with friends.

Smith was taken to UC Medical Center, where he died.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office investigation found that the deadly shooting was connected to rap videos the Scott and Smith’s friend groups made “disrespecting” each other during a fight, WCPO-9 reported.

Investigators determined Scott was the shooter after multiple interviews.

“These killings are senseless. Nothing, especially a perceived slight in a rap video, is worth killing over. Through good investigatory work authorities identified Scott as the shooter. We never give up working to seek justice for victims,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said in a statement obtained by WCPO-9.

Scott could be sentenced to life in prison for these charges.

