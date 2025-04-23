2 police officers, 1 firefighter injured while arresting man for domestic violence

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A man is in jail after he injured two police officers and one firefighter while being arrested in Miami Township on Tuesday.

Miami Township police responded to initial reports of domestic violence at the Autumn Woods Apartments off Byers Road, according to a spokesperson with the Miami Township Police Department.

After investigating, police determined that Mykel Jordan Jones, 19, “committed a domestic violence offense.”

Jones is accused of “violently” assaulting officers while they were trying to arrest him, according to the spokesperson.

Two Miami Township police officers were injured.

The spokesperson said officers used a taser to help take Jones into custody.

Jones reportedly kept fighting as police took him out of the apartment.

One firefighter was injured as the fight continued outside, according to the spokesperson.

Jones was booked into the Montgomery County Jail a short time later.

The spokesperson said he was charged with two counts of felonious assault on a police officer, one count of aggravated assault on a firefighter, domestic violence, strangulation, obstructing justice and resisting arrest.

The two police officers and firefighters are recovering from their injuries.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

Jail records show that Jordan is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.

