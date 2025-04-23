Officers investigating robbery at Riverside gas station

RIVERSIDE — Several police officers are investigating a gas station robbery on Wednesday morning.
Riverside police officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Woodman Drive just before 1 a.m. on reports of a robbery, according to dispatchers.
Photos show several officers at Sammy’s Drive Thru on Woodman Drive.
A Riverside officer told News Center 7 that two juveniles robbed a gas station at gunpoint and took an unknown amount of money.
The suspects reportedly ran from the scene. K9s were sent to the scene, but they have not found them.
Crime scene tape surrounded the gas station. Kettering officers were also at the scene.
We will continue to follow this story.
