Former sheriff arrested for OVI pleads guilty to lesser charge

URBANA — A former sheriff who was arrested for OVI pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Former Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin pleaded guilty to one count of physical control on Monday, according to Champaign County Municipal Court records.

In the plea, he admitted to having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

Melvin was initially facing one count of operating a vehicle impaired (OVI).

According to court records, Melvin will be on community control for 1 year and owe a total of $472.

Melvin also got 60 days in jail, but he received credit for 3 days and the remaining 57 were suspended, according to court records.

As previously reported by News Center 7, an Urbana police officer stopped Melvin at approximately 1:12 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2024.

News Center 7 obtained body camera footage of the traffic stop and arrest.

Melvin refused to do a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for OVI shortly after.

Chad Burroughs replaced Melvin as Champaign County Sheriff in January after winning the 2024 election.

