Human remains found during renovation work at Greene County property

GREENE COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after human remains were found on a Greene County property Tuesday afternoon.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5, a man doing renovation work at a property in the area of U.S. 68 and Clifton Road found multiple bones around 2:30 p.m. while working, according to the Greene County Coroner.

The Greene County Coroner’s Officer worked with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Officer to confirm that at least some of the bones were human.

Texas Equusearch is on the scene and an excavation team was requested.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

