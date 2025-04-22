Area Popeye’s location ‘temporarily closed’

SUGARCREEK TWP. — A Popeye’s chicken location in Greene County has temporarily closed.

The popular fast food chain location at 6242 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp. has multiple signs up in front of the store saying it is temporarily closed.

News Center 7 has reached out to a Popeye’s corporate spokesperson for information about the location’s closure and we’re awaiting a response.

Sugarcreek Twp. administrators said they were unaware of the temporary closure and did not know the reason for it, Director of Planning and Zoning Cara Tilford told News Center 7’s James Brown Tuesday.

The location opened in September 2023 after replacing an Applebee’s that abruptly closed in June 2018.

We will update this story once we have more information.

