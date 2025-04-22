Did you feel it? 3.1 magnitude earthquake detected in Ohio

GUERNSEY COUNTY — An earthquake was detected in Ohio on Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was detected in north Noble County, which is in southeastern Ohio.
This happened around 4:12 a.m., southeast of Pleasant City, which is across the county line in Guernsey County.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Son of Ohio megachurch leaders indicted on 27 counts related to sexual abuse involving a minor
- 1 rescued, firefighter injured while battling house fire in Greene Co.
- Community reacts to pickleball center moving into shuttered Big Lots store
The USGS classifies a 3.1 earthquake as weak.
The epicenter was near Interstate 77 and the Noble-Guernsey County Line.
USGS data indicates the depth of this earthquake was measured around 5 kilometers, or 3.1 miles below the surface.
Earthquakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt by humans but only cause minor damage, according to Michigan Technological University.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group