Community reacts to pickleball center moving into shuttered Big Lots store

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A new pickleball center is moving into a shuttered Big Lots location in Washington Township.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, PickleRage is opening its first location in Ohio soon.

On April 17, PickleRage franchisee TJ and Kari Pantano announced that they would be leasing the old Big Lots store in the Normandy Shopping Center to open the center.

Community members told News Center 7 that they’re glad this building won’t be empty anymore.

Sean Khale said he’s new to pickleball but enjoys the game.

“I had a couple buddies at work that were talking about it, and it sounded real fun. It was, like, really easy sport to get into. It sounds like, so thought I’d give it a try,” Khale said.

Khale said he’s glad there will be an indoor facility because it’s hard to play outside sometimes.

“It’s nice that they’re indoors because we try to come here and play it outside once or twice, it’s been real rainy because it’s spring,“ Khale said.

The over 32,000 square foot facility will include nine indoor courts, two outdoor courts and a shop.

“I like the community around it. It just kind of low barrier of entry. But you can also go as intense as you want to,” Khale said.

The pickleball center is expected to open in mid-to-late 2025.

TJ Pantano told News Center 7 that they’re currently working out the membership prices, but will release more information when the opening date gets closer.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

©2025 Cox Media Group