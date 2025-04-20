‘Sweet situation gone sour;’ Easter Bunny arrested in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — The Easter Bunny was arrested just days before Easter.

On Friday, the Fairborn Police Department shared photos on their Facebook account of one of their officers arresting the Easter Bunny.

“In an unexpected twist this Easter, the beloved Easter Bunny was taken into custody after reports surfaced about some seriously disappointing candy handouts,” the post read.

The complaints included stale chocolate, off-brand jelly beans, and suspiciously chewy marshmallows, according to the post.

“Officials are calling it a ‘sweet situation gone sour.’ No word yet on bail, but sources close to the Bunny say he’s hoping to be out by Easter to deliver your sweet treats!” the post read.

