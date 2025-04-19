Automated freight trucks deployed on I-70

Two partially automated tractor-trailers began traveling on I-70 between Columbus and Indianapolis this week.

This project is from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Indiana Department of Transportation.

“Everything we do at ODOT is driven by safety. We’re committed to reducing deaths on our roadways and vehicle automation technologies can be part of the solution,” said ODOT Director Pam Boratyn. “Many vehicles on the road today have some degree of automated driving systems including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic braking. All of these features are designed to improve safety and reduce driver stress.”

The trucks, from EASE Logistics, use platooning technology that allows the driver of the first vehicle to control the speed and direction of a second truck. Both trucks will still have drivers that can turn off and take over the system as needed.

This $8.8 million project is partially funded by the US Department of Transportation. The goal is to integrate automation into truck fleets across Ohio.

