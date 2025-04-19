Damage reported after strong storms move through region

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Damage has been reported after strong storms moved through the Miami Valley Saturday morning.

>> Share your weather photos & videos with us

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for the northern counties in the region after 6 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 received reports of damage to a building in the 5000 block of Champaign Logan Shelby Road.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn is working to learn more information about what exactly caused this damage.

Sources told Dunn that this damage happened around 10:20 a.m.

Video from the scene shows debris from the building scattered along a front yard and driveway.

It is unclear if anyone was injured here.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group