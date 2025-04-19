Former middle school music teacher pleads guilty to multiple child porn charges

KETTERING — A former Kettering Middle School choir director has changed his plea to child porn charges, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Matthew Koehler pleaded guilty to one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor on Friday.

These six charges are all fourth-degree felonies, meaning Koehler’s maximum sentence could be 18 months for each count.

Koehler will also be designated as a Tier II sex offender, according to the spokesperson.

In August 2024, Koehler pleaded guilty to four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. The spokesperson said Koehler withdrew this plea in October.

He was indicted on the six charges in June.

In November 2023, a 19-year-old reported to police that when he was in middle school, Koehler acted inappropriately and had exchanged texts of a sexual nature, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Prosecutors said a search of Koehler’s phone found two videos depicting child pornography and child sexual assault.

Kettering City School District placed Koehler on unpaid administrative leave in November 2023.

He submitted his resignation letter to the district on June 27, 2024, which was approved by the board on July 9, 2024.

The spokesperson said Koehler will be sentenced on May 16.

