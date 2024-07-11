School district accepts resignation of music teacher facing child porn charges

KETTERING — A Kettering music teacher facing child pornography charges has resigned.

Matthew Koehler, 37, was indicted on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Koehler has been on unpaid leave since November.

On June 27, Koehler submitted his resignation letter to the district citing “personal and professional reasons.”

“I wish all the best for you, as well as the wonderful colleagues I’ve had the privilege to teach with,” he wrote.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Music teacher facing child porn charges formally charged

The district voted to accept Koehler’s resignation during a board meeting on July 9.

In November 2023 a 19-year-old reported to police that when he was in middle school Koehler allegedly acted inappropriately and had exchanged texts of a sexual nature, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors said a search of Koehler’s phone found two videos depicting child pornography and child sexual assault.

On June 28 Koehler plead not guilty.

He is on house arrest after posting his $50,000 bond.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group