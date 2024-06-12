Former music teacher facing child porn charges formally charged

KETTERING — A former Kettering Middle School choir director has been formally charged.

Matthew Koehler, 37, was indicted on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

In November 2023 a 19-year-old reported to police that when he was in middle school Koehler allegedly acted inappropriately and had exchanged texts of a sexual nature, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors said a search of Koehler’s phone found two videos depicting child pornography and child sexual assault.

Kettering City School District placed him on leave in November. He was on unpaid suspension.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office described Koehler as a “former” choir director but it is unclear when his employment with the district ended.

Koehler is on house arrest after posting his $50,000 bond and is set to be arraigned on June 27.

