Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Dayton metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Greene County Career Center
- Location: Xenia, OH
- Enrollment: 599 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#24. Wayne High School
- Location: Huber Heights City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,743 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#23. Fairborn High School
- Location: Fairborn City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,048 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#22. Bethel High School
- Location: Bethel Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 455 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B-
#21. Miami Valley CTC Alternative School
- Location: Miami Valley Career Tech, OH
- Enrollment: 33 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#20. Valley View High School
- Location: Valley View Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 453 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#19. Carlisle High School
- Location: Carlisle Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 424 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#18. West Carrollton High School
- Location: West Carrollton City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 951 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#17. Butler High School
- Location: Vandalia-Butler City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 860 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#16. Miamisburg High School
- Location: Miamisburg City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,557 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#15. Brookville High School
- Location: Brookville Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 418 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
#14. Yellow Springs High School & McKinney Middle School
- Location: Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District, OH
- Enrollment: 353 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#13. Waynesville High School
- Location: Wayne Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 465 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#12. Springboro High School
- Location: Springboro Community City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,954 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#11. Stivers School for the Arts
- Location: Dayton Public School District, OH
- Enrollment: 787 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#10. Troy High School
- Location: Troy City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,183 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#9. Northmont High School
- Location: Northmont City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,392 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#8. Dayton Early College Academy
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Enrollment: 336 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#7. Kettering Fairmont High School
- Location: Kettering City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 2,486 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#6. Beavercreek High School
- Location: Beavercreek City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 1,637 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Tippecanoe High School
- Location: Tipp City Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 752 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. Bellbrook High School
- Location: Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District, OH
- Enrollment: 863 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#3. Centerville High School
- Location: Centerville City School District, OH
- Enrollment: 2,755 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#2. Oakwood High School
- Location: Oakwood Schools, OH
- Enrollment: 683 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#1. Dayton Regional STEM School
- Location: Kettering, OH
- Enrollment: 761 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.