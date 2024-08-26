Former middle school music teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

KETTERING — A former Kettering Middle School choir director has pleaded guilty to child porn charges, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Matthew Koehler, 37, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor on Friday.

Koehler was incited on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance in June, according to a previous News Center 7 report. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges but has since withdrawn the plea.

In November 2023 a 19-year-old reported to police that when he was in middle school, Koehler acted inappropriately and had exchanged texts of a sexual nature, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Prosecutors said a search of Koehler’s phone found two videos depicting child pornography and child sexual assault.

Kettering City School District placed him on unpaid administrative leave in November, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Koehler submitted his resignation letter to the district on June 27, which was approved by the board on July 9.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Koehler posted a $50,000 bond and is currently on house arrest.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Keohler’s sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2024, at 1 p.m.

