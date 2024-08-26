1 flown to hospital after stabbing in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after a person was stabbed in Preble County.
Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed with News Center 7 that crews are on the scene of a domestic situation involving a stabbing on Parrish Drive.
The victim was flown to the hospital by CareFlight.
One person was taken into custody.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.
