1 flown to hospital after stabbing in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Deputies are investigating after a person was stabbed in Preble County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed with News Center 7 that crews are on the scene of a domestic situation involving a stabbing on Parrish Drive.

The victim was flown to the hospital by CareFlight.

One person was taken into custody.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group