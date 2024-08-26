Woman dead after crash involving Mercedes in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead after a crash involving a Mercedes in Montgomery County Sunday night.
Sheriff’s deputies and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 8:15 p.m. at the 7400 block of State Route 4 in Jefferson Township, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Medics transported two women to the hospital where one died from her injuries.
A preliminary investigation reveals that a black 2014 Mercedes CLA 250 was traveling Northbound on State Route 4 when it went left of center and hit a brown 2012 Cadillac SRX going Southbound on SR-4.
Alcohol or drugs are suspected factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.
The Miami Valley Fire District provided mutual aid and posted a photo on social media.
It shows one of the vehicles suffered heavy front-end damage.
The crash remains under investigation.
