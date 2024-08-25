3 taken to hospital after crash in Montgomery County

DAYTON — Three people were transported to area hospitals after a crash in Montgomery County Sunday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and fire crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Frederick Pike and Rivers Edge Boulevard at approximately 5:59 p.m.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and see multiple Dayton police cruisers and two cars with heavy damage.

Dayton police have a portion of Frederick Pike blocked off with police tape as they investigate the crash.

It is unclear how this crash happened.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

