Careflight called to ATV crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Careflight responded to an ATV crash in Clark County early Saturday morning.

Around 12:49 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers and Clark County medics were dispatched to the 3200 block of Ballentine Pike on reports of an ATV crash.

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed that at least one person was injured.

Careflight was called to the scene and landed around 1:33 a.m., it is unclear if a transport has been made at this time.

This is a developing story.

