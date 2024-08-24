Careflight called to ATV crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Careflight responded to an ATV crash in Clark County early Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 12:49 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers and Clark County medics were dispatched to the 3200 block of Ballentine Pike on reports of an ATV crash.
An OSHP dispatcher confirmed that at least one person was injured.
Careflight was called to the scene and landed around 1:33 a.m., it is unclear if a transport has been made at this time.
This is a developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Large police presence called to Dayton neighborhood
- District hosts firework show in remembrance of student killed in bus crash
- Firefighter arrested for stalking, harassing woman in Ohio
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]