Firefighter arrested for stalking, harassing woman in Ohio

INDIAN HILL, Hamilton County — A firefighter in Ohio is accused of stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Devin Moore, 27, is a firefighter and paramedic with the Madeira and Indian Hill Joint Fire District.

Deer Park police officers arrested Moore on Thursday for voyeurism, stalking, and harassment charges, according to WCPO-9. He has since been booked in the Hamilton County Jail.

Court documents show that Moore allegedly kept trying to contact his ex-girlfriend after their relationship ended, despite being asked not to.

Forms of communication include texts, email, group chats, and social media, WCPO-9 reported.

According to an arrest affidavit, Moore is accused of taking sexual photos and videos of the woman without her consent and later texting them to her.

“Mr. Moore states that he uses the photos/video for self-gratification in a text to (sic),” the affidavit said.

On July 13, court records indicate that Moore went into the woman’s house through the first-floor window while she was inside her bedroom with another person, according to WCPO-9. Moore allegedly went through the window because the lock was broken.

Madeira and Indian Hill Joint Fire District Chief Stephen Oughterson told WCPO-9 that Moore is on administrative leave pending an investigation. It is unclear if this leave is paid or unpaid.

Moore appeared in court Monday morning, according to WCPO-9. He has a $1,000 bond for his stalking charge and an own recognizance bond for the other charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group