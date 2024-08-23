12-year-old girl shot, killed while sleeping in her bed; her father ‘can’t fathom how this happened’

DAYTON — The father of a 12-year-old who was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed is trying to wrap his head around how this tragedy happened.

“I just don’t understand why y’all killed my 12-year-old baby,” Michael Nooks said just hours after the death of his 12-year-old daughter Isabellas Amor-Carlos.

Amor-Carlos was asleep in her upstairs bedroom in the first block of W. Third Street when gunshots rang out shortly after midnight.

“As soon as I went to check to see if the front door was locked, my youngest daughter called my name. She was like ‘Dad! Dad!’ and I was like ‘What?’ She’s like “Bella,” so I flew upstairs and I found her and I was like ‘Oh my God,’” Nooks said.

Nooks said he tried to resuscitate his daughter but was unsuccessful.

