Police asking for help identifying person of interest in identity theft case

TIPP CITY — Tipp City Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in an identity theft case.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tipp City Police posted a photo of the woman on Facebook.

“This is a person of interest in an identity theft case and we would like to identify them,” the post read.

If you recognize the person police are asking that you contact Detective Mike Morgan at Morganm@tippcity.net or 937-667-3112.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



