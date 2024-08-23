Corrections officer charged for allegedly assaulting inmate at Clark County Jail

CLARK COUNTY — A local corrections officer is accused of assaulting an inmate and causing an injury to another corrections officer in the Clark County Jail.

Steven Jordan, 20, was charged with a misdemeanor count of assault, according to Clark County Municipal Court documents filed on Thursday.

Jordan has been accused of assaulting an inmate on Aug. 5.

The inmate was receiving a medical injection from the jail nurse when he “became upset with our corrections officers.” The inmate was placed on his cell bench by Jordan and another corrections officer, curled up on his side, and was held down by the officers.

Jordan then allegedly punched the inmate “multiple times in his shoulder and back area with a closed fist,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The officers then tried to shut the cell door but the inmate tried to get out. Jordan then pushed both the inmate and the other corrections officer into the cell, which caused them both to fall into the wall and bench area. This caused the other corrections officer to hit her head.

“The corrections officers involved gave statements that CO Steven Jordan did punch [the inmate] with a closed fist multiple times when the inmate was compliant and he was not trying to cause physical harm to anyone,” court documents state.

Documents indicate Jordan was arrested, but he is not listed as an inmate in the Clark County Jail. His arraignment was scheduled for Thursday and court records show a not guilty plea was entered.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jordan has since been placed on administrative leave.

